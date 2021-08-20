England Skipper Eoin Morgan Highlights Team's Plan To Win T20 World Cup In UAE

The key to winning the upcoming T20 World Cup, according to England captain Eoin Morgan, is for players to put in consistent performances throughout the tournament. Morgan told the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the marquee competition that his squad has been consistent in the white-ball format for the previous few years and that the most important thing for them will be to adjust to the conditions in the UAE and make the most of them. Morgan said they will look to put on a consistent show in the World Cup and will treat every game as equally important.

"The evolution of T20 cricket and the role it’s played in our great game is hugely significant for the development of the game and the popularity of the game. It’s huge. It’s been a long time coming. We haven’t had one since 2016. I think our biggest strength is the consistency which we’ve performed at over the last two years. I think in T20 cricket because the game can change quite quickly and there’s a huge group of talented teams within our group, I think every game is important to us," Morgan was quoted as saying by the ICC.

IPL and T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is slated to begin after the conclusion of the second leg of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. Morgan, who leads Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, will join the England squad after the tournament is completed in October. England is one of the eight teams that have already qualified for the World Cup and will directly join the rest of the nations in the Super 12 stage of the competition, starting October 23, where the Morgan-led side will lock horns against the West Indies in its first game. England is one of the top contenders to win this year's World Cup. England will become the first country in the world to hold two World Cups at the same time if it lifts the World T20 title in UAE.

Meanwhile, before the World Cup begins, Morgan will be seen in action in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. The England and Wales Cricket (ECB) has allowed its players to take part in the remainder of the competition. the ECB postponed its bilateral series against Bangladesh in order to make room for the IPL to ensure its players are available for the tournament. The IPL is slated to resume with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Image: AP

