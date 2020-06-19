England Smash World-record ODI Total Of 481 Vs Australia On June 19, 2018; Watch Video

Friday marked the second anniversary of ODI world champions England breaking the world record total in the format of cricket. England smashed 481 for 6 v Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in England. The record was broken by England during the 3rd ODI of the Australia tour of England in 2018.

During the game, England managed to break their own record of the highest ODI score by a team. England had earlier set the world record for the highest ODI total when they finished with a total 444-3 against Pakistan in 2016, co-incidentally at the same venue. The record-breaking total against Australia helped England win the match by 242 runs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales plundered Australia's bowlers while setting the record total

Batting first, England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy stitched together a 159-run opening stand in just 19.3 overs. The partnership was the 10th highest opening partnership against Australia in ODI history at that time. After Roy departed for 82, Jonny Bairstow continued to torment the Australian bowling attack.

Jonny Bairstow got into another big partnership with Alex Hales, with the pair stitching 151 runs for the second wicket. Both Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales registered centuries, serving the foundation for England’s record total. While Jonny Bairstow finished with 139, Alex Hales top-scored for England with a 92-ball 147. 16 fours and 5 sixes formed part of Alex Hales’ innings.

England looked set for a score upwards of 500 after heave scoring by their top 3 batsmen. Following their dismissals, England captain Eoin Morgan then got into the act. Eoin Morgan hit a quick-fire 30-ball 67 with 6 sixes and 3 fours. The blitzkrieg by Eoin Morgan took England to a record-breaking total of 481-6 in 50 overs.

In reply, while the Australian innings started in promising fashion, the batsmen struggled to keep up with the ever-increasing run rate. Australia was eventually bowled out for 239. England bowler Adil Rashid finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/74. His scalp included that of dangerous batsman Aaron Finch as well.

Although Australia were led by Tim Paine in that series, this defeat was largely responsible in the team management dropping him as a player from the ODI team and not just as captain. Tim Paine was replaced by Aaron Finch, a move which paid rich dividends for Australia eventually, as the team made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 in England, against all odds.

England victory broke several ODI records

The Trent Bridge match was a memorable one as several records were broken that day. England posted the highest ODI total by any team by scoring 481. In the process, England also became the first side to reach the 450-run mark in ODIs. Additionally, captain Eoin Morgan broke the record for the fastest ODI fifty by an England batsman. Eoin Morgan took 21 balls to reach to his half-century. The England team led by Eoin Morgan also inflicted the worst defeat on Australia in ODIs, beating them by 242 runs.

Coming to the present, the England vs West Indies 2020 series will be the first international cricket tournament to take place post the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Courtesy: ecb.co.uk