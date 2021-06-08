England Spinner Dom Bess Deactivates Twitter After Being Selected For 2nd Test Vs NZ

The Ollie Robinson controversy has caused immense turmoil and angst among England players. The Sussex-based pacer, who debuted in the recently concluded first Test of the England vs New Zealand Test series, impressed one and all with his spectacular all-rounder performance. Robinson bagged seven wickets in the game and also played a handy knock of 42 off 101 balls which helped the hosts cut the deficit to 103 runs, a margin which could have been much more if it wasn't for the debutant's innings.

Dom Bess deletes Twitter account after Ollie Robinson Twitter controversy

However, the 27-year-old could not bask in the glory of his success as his racist and sexist tweets from 2012-13 resurfaced on Twitter, drawing a lot of flack from the cricketing fraternity. As a result of the massive uproar, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended Robinson from international cricket. The Ollie Robinson controversy and consequent suspension opened doors for spinner Dom Bess as he was drafted into the hosts' squad for the remainder of the England vs New Zealand Test series.

Meanwhile, the Dom Bess Twitter account has been deactivated by the spinner. The Dom Bess Twitter account deactivation could be a precautionary measure after what happened to Robinson.

Meanwhile, the series opener between England and New Zealand which was dominated by the Kiwis for the most part ended in a draw. The England vs New Zealand Test series now moves to Edgbaston in Birmingham where the two teams will compete in the final game of the series starting June 10. The Eng vs NZ 2nd Test live stream will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). The Eng vs NZ 2nd Test live stream will be covered by the Sony Pictures Networks India. Fans with the query of "England vs New Zealand where to watch in India" can tune into Sony SIX channel. Fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Test match live from India.

England squad for second Test vs New Zealand: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

New Zealand squad for second Test vs England: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

SOURCE: DOM BESS INSTAGRAM