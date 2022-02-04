'England Test Team Needs Some Tough Love': Michael Vaughan Backs Langer For Coaching Role

After being handed a crushing loss by Australia in the Ashes series, the England cricket team suffered a major setback with coach Chris Silverwood stepping down from the position. With the hot seat now vacant England are in search of a new coach who can restore the order. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has already brought forward one name who can take over the position of England head coach.

Michael Vaughan wants Justin Langer to be England's coach

In his column in The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan has suggested that he wants current Australia coach Justin Langer to be the next head coach of the England cricket team. In his column, the former skipper said, “Gary Kirsten would be a great candidate as well, but if you want one person to come in with a huge point to prove, then it is Langer. He is an Ashes winner, T20 World Cup winner, and knows everything about playing in Australia. Just go get him. This England Test team needs some tough love. Joe Root needs a forceful coach next to him too,”

Chris Silverwood leaves England Cricket Team

The England Cricket Board on Friday issued a statement that Chris Silverwood has stepped down as the coach of the England Cricket Team. The decision comes hours after Ashley Giles stepped down as ECB's managing director. ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison in his statement said: “During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with. Under Chris, England Men's white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

He further said, “He has led the England Men’s team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude. In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards.”

Chris Silverwood in his statement said that he enjoyed working alongside Joe Root and Eoin Morgan and that he is very proud of the group despite all the challenges. Silverwood also said that he is leaving the team with fond memories and is now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with family and embracing the next chapter.