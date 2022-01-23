Last Updated:

England Trolled For Poor Show Against WI Post Ashes Debacle: 'This Is Also Because Of IPL'

Netizens took to social media on Saturday, January 22, to mock England's dismal performance in the opening T20I encounter against the West Indies.

Netizens took to social media on Saturday, January 22, to mock England's dismal performance in the opening T20I encounter against the West Indies. The West Indies chased down the target in style with 17 balls remaining after knocking England out for just 103 runs. This enraged England fans, who lambasted the batting lineup for once again fumbling. England recently lost the Ashes 4-0 due to poor batting throughout the series.

Here's how social media reacted to England's batting collapse in Barbados on Sunday. Fans trolled England for blaming their past losses on various T20 leagues across the world, including the Indian Premier League. England, on several occasions, have blamed their collapses on T20 leagues, which according to them are spoiling the longest format of the game.  

West Indies vs England, 1st T20I

Batting first, England were reduced to 49/7 at one stage. However, Chris Jordan and Adil Rasheed forged a crucial partnership at the bottom to help England avoid a collapse under 80 runs, the side's lowest total in T20I history. The duo scored 50 runs between them to post 103 runs on the board. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder shone with the ball as he twice picked two wickets in two balls. Holder finished with a figure of 4-7 in 3.4 overs. 

In reply, West Indies chased down the target in 17.1 overs. Brandon King along with Nicholas Pooran finished the chase for the Caribbean side as they scored an unbeaten 52 and 27 runs, respectively. Shai Hope also contributed by scoring 20 off 25 balls before he was dismissed by Rashid in the 10th over. Holder was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding bowling performance. West Indies have now gained an early lead in the five-match series. 

Meanwhile, the second T20I between England and West Indies is scheduled to begin on Monday at 1:30 AM IST. The match will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan had said his side will give opportunities to many talented youngsters throughout the series. England could go in with a couple of changes in the second T20I tomorrow. 

