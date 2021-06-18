England Unveil New Cricket Jersey, Netizens Disappointed With Kit Makers New Balance

The England cricket team has several international fixtures lined up before the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 edition. After concluding the 2-match Test series against New Zealand, the England cricket team will face Sri Lanka and Pakistan in a white-ball series while facing India in a 5-match Test series. Ahead of their international fixtures, England revealed a new look for their men’s and women’s cricket jerseys which hasn’t managed to impress the netizens.

England announce new look for men's and women's jerseys

England Cricket took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the new look of their men’s and women’s cricket jerseys for all the 3 formats of the game. The new look was provided by New Balance who are the official kit supplier of the England cricket team. However, netizens weren’t particularly impressed by the new look of the jerseys with many believing that the previous versions of England cricket jerseys were still better.

England cricket jersey online purchase

The new look of the England cricket jersey will be applicable to all formats of the game, namely T20, ODI and Test format. Fans who are looking to buy the new England men's cricket jersey online can tune into the Replica section of The ECB Shop. All the official merchandise and the new designs of the England men's cricket jersey online will be available on the shop.ecb.co.uk website. Fans can also tune into the New Balance online store to buy the official merchandise of the England team for both men’s and women’s category. Fans can go to the website newbalance.co.uk to buy the official kit of the England team with the previous design.

So those of us that were bought the old one as a gift after the world cup, couldn't wear it to any games last year, now it's been replaced. Brilliant ECB 🤡 — AJV ProEu 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇬🇧 #rejoin 💙NHS💙 (@andrewjvaughan) June 17, 2021

Such a big downgrade. England Cricket used to have such cool designs for the kit and jerseys earlier. pic.twitter.com/aRNSsPWZFD — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) June 17, 2021

It's turning into football with 3 new shirts a year.

And the costs are the same aswell.

And you wonder why cricket is a struggle sometimes. — Matt Davies (@mattbob84) June 17, 2021

England cricket schedule 2021

After concluding the 2-match Test series against New Zealand, the England cricket schedule 2021 will host Sri Lanka in a white-ball series. England will play 3 T20I and 3 ODI matches against Sri Lanka starting from June 23. England will also host Pakistan for 3 ODI and 3 T20I matches starting from July 8. Meanwhile, the England Women are facing India Women in a single Test match which started on June 16.

India vs England Test series

The England team will face India in a 5-match Test series starting from August 4. England faced India in a previous Test series which went underway in the month of February and India won the series by 3-1. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in the upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

