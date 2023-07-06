England Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch The Ashes 3rd Test In India, UK & AUS

Quick links:
England take on Australia in the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley (Image: AP)
The third Test match of the Ashes 2023 series will be played on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The Australian cricket team under the leadership of Pat Cummins will look forward to seal the Ashes 2023 series and retain the coveted 'urn' for the fourth consecutive time. Ben Stokes and Co., on the other hand, will aim to make a comeback in the series and win the third Test at Headingley.
The Australian cricket team, after winning the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's, will now look forward to win the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley and also seal the series. They would also aim to retain the 'urn' for the fourth consecutive time. The 'Bazball' tactics have not helped the hosts to make an impact in the series so far, and this will be their last chance if they want to keep their dream alive of winning the Ashes for the first time after eight years.
