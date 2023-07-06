England Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch The Ashes 3rd Test In India, UK & AUS

The third Test match of the Ashes 2023 series will be played on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The Australian cricket team under the leadership of Pat Cummins will look forward to seal the Ashes 2023 series and retain the coveted 'urn' for the fourth consecutive time. Ben Stokes and Co., on the other hand, will aim to make a comeback in the series and win the third Test at Headingley.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the second Test Ashes 2023 Test match against England by 43 runs

The English cricket team was bundled for a score of 327 runs in the second innings of the Test match

Ben Stokes played a knock of 155 runs off 214 balls in the second innings but could not take his team to a win

Australia aims to seal the Ashes 2023 series at Headingley

The Australian cricket team, after winning the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's, will now look forward to win the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley and also seal the series. They would also aim to retain the 'urn' for the fourth consecutive time. The 'Bazball' tactics have not helped the hosts to make an impact in the series so far, and this will be their last chance if they want to keep their dream alive of winning the Ashes for the first time after eight years.

When and where will the third ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test be played?

The third Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will be played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds and the match will start from 03:30 PM IST.

How the cricket fans in India can watch the third ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match?

Cricket fans in India can watch the third Ashes 2023 Test match on the Sony Sports Network from 03:30 PM IST onwards.

How the cricket fans in India can stream the third ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match?

Cricket fans in India can stream the third Ashes 2023 Test match on the Sony Sports Network from 03:30 PM IST onwards.

How the cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream the third ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream the third Ashes 2023 Test match on the Sky Sports channel and the Sky Sports app from 11:00 AM BST onwards.

