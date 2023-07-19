England Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test?

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, holds a 2-1 lead in the Ashes 2023 series as they head into the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford. If Australia win the match, they will take a 3-1 lead and retain the prestigious Ashes urn. On the other hand, England aims to level the series for a chance at their first Ashes victory in eight years at The Oval.

3 Things You Need To Know

Australia announced their playing XI for the Test of Ashes 2023, which featured no primary spinners

James Anderson returned to the England playing XI after missing the 3rd Ashes Test

England have never won the prestigious Ashes series since 2015

ALSO READ | 'Will Always Back Him': Usman Khwaja Supports Underfire Warner Ahead Of 4th Ashes Test

What to expect from the ENG vs AUS 3rd Test of Ashes 2023?

Announcing the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, England revealed James Anderson will return to the XI after missing the third Test. With their pace lineup now looking more settled than ever, England would be looking to make the most of the conditions in Manchester. On the other hand, Australia will field a playing XI without a frontline spinner for the first time since 2012.

Check out the playing XIs of England vs Australia, 4th Test of Ashes 2023

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood

When and where will the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test be played?

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester and the match will start at 03:30 pm IST/11:00 am BST/8:00 am AEST on Wednesday, July 19.

ALSO READ | ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Live Updates: Who Will Gain An Advantage In Manchester?

How to watch the 4th Test of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of England vs Australia, fourth Test match of the Ashes 2023 series on Sony LIV. The live telecast of the fourth Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the England vs Australia 4th Test of Ashes 2023 in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ENG vs AUS 4th Test of Ashes 2023 on the Sky Sports channel and Sky Sports app.

How to watch the England vs Australia 4th Test of Ashes 2023 in Australia?

Cricket fans in the Australia can watch the ENG vs AUS 4th Test ENG vof Ashes 2023 on Fox Sports and Channel 7.