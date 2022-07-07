After a disappointing defeat in the fifth and final Test match against England earlier this week, Team India will now shift their attention to the three-match T20I series. The first T20I will take place on Thursday, live from the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

The match will commence live at 10:30 PM IST on July 7. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting encounter between two of the top cricketing nations in the world, here is a look at how to watch England vs India live, and our ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction.

ENG vs IND Fantasy tips: Buttler & Kishan lead players to watch out

After being named as the new T20I skipper of the England side following Eoin Morgan's retirement, Jos Buttler will be the top player to watch out for. The 31-yaer-old had an outstanding IPL 2022 season as he smacked 863 runs and won the Orange Cap.

As for Team India, Ishan Kishan is a player to watch out for after showing signs of promise in the T20I series against Ireland. With Rohit Sharma set to return as captain, he is expected to lead from the front.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda will also be a player to watch out for after becoming only the fourth Indian to reach the three-figure mark in T20I cricket when he smacked a century against Ireland.

Last but not the least, Liam Livingstone will be a player to watch out for England after having a brilliant T20I series against The Netherlands with both bat and ball.

England vs India 1st T20I squads

England: Jos Buttler (w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

England vs India 1st T20I Predicted playing 11

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (w/c), Philip Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper(s): Jos Buttler (c)

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan (vc)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan