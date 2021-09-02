Last Updated:

England Vs India 4th Test: Netizens 'shocked' As Ravi Ashwin Continues To Be Benched

One of the glaring omissions going into the England vs India fourth Test was that of Ravichandran Ashwin. Here is how Twitterati reacted

Azhar Mohamed
England vs India

India seemed to be in the driver’s seat after their 151-run victory over England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The win also gave the visitors a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series. However, Virat Kohli and Co were pushed onto the back foot in the third Test match. At the Headingly in Leeds, India lost by an innings and 76 runs after being bowled out for a mere 78 in the first innings.

Going into the England vs India fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London, India were expected to make a few changes if not a whole lot. They did make two changes as they brought in Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav for Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. However, one of the glaring omissions was that of Ravi Ashwin, who has now been benched in all four matches of the series.

Ravichandran Ashwin left to warm the bench yet again

Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. Moreover, he scored a century against the Brits at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, in the ongoing series on English soil, India have preferred Ravindra Jadeja over the Tamil Nadu-born Ashwin.

Jadeja hasn’t done a whole lot in the series, both with bat and ball. In the first three Tests, Jadeja scored 133 runs at an average of 26.60 and picked up only two wickets. A number of experts reckoned that Ashwin should have been in the playing eleven.

But despite the talks, Kohli’s men have persisted with Jadeja. The Indian fans around the world have shown their surprise as well after Ashwin didn’t get a chance in the eleven at the KIA Oval. The last time India played a Test at the venue, they lost by 118 runs.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion from the Oval Test:

Team India's playing XI for the Oval Test

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

