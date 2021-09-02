England Vs India 4th Test: Netizens 'shocked' As Ravi Ashwin Continues To Be Benched

India seemed to be in the driver’s seat after their 151-run victory over England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The win also gave the visitors a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series. However, Virat Kohli and Co were pushed onto the back foot in the third Test match. At the Headingly in Leeds, India lost by an innings and 76 runs after being bowled out for a mere 78 in the first innings.

Going into the England vs India fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London, India were expected to make a few changes if not a whole lot. They did make two changes as they brought in Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav for Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. However, one of the glaring omissions was that of Ravi Ashwin, who has now been benched in all four matches of the series.

Ravichandran Ashwin left to warm the bench yet again

Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. Moreover, he scored a century against the Brits at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, in the ongoing series on English soil, India have preferred Ravindra Jadeja over the Tamil Nadu-born Ashwin.

Jadeja hasn’t done a whole lot in the series, both with bat and ball. In the first three Tests, Jadeja scored 133 runs at an average of 26.60 and picked up only two wickets. A number of experts reckoned that Ashwin should have been in the playing eleven.

But despite the talks, Kohli’s men have persisted with Jadeja. The Indian fans around the world have shown their surprise as well after Ashwin didn’t get a chance in the eleven at the KIA Oval. The last time India played a Test at the venue, they lost by 118 runs.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion from the Oval Test:

Honestly cannot believe that India left Ashwin even for this match. There is boldness & then there’s stupidity and arrogance. Cant decide which one is this. #Cricket #IndvsEng — Cricketoona (@cricketoonaa) September 2, 2021

Only this capt and coach can drop the worlds best spinner, comedy as usual — Stalin M (@Stalin_Naidu) September 2, 2021

yes the entire cricket fans are all shocked what stupid move by Virat and Shastri for not selecting world class bowler ashwin in the deciding match?😡 ashwin can play havoc to the Englishmen and he can score too on foreign soil you Morans . f nonsense — Gurutharan (@Gurutharan2) September 2, 2021

Perplexed by the logic of virat of excluding Ashwin. He said England has four left handers & the fast bowlers will create rough for Jadeja to work. But with Ashwin you don't need the rough in the first place. It makes Ashwin's service so undervalued. #Ashwin #ENGvIND #ViratKohli — Angad Kapoor (@AngadKapoor2) September 2, 2021

To not play Ashwin even now is just ridiculous. It's almost like they are scared if he does well they'll face a lot of flak for not having played him earlier. Nonsensical really. — Baqar Khan 🇮🇳 (@its_baqar) September 2, 2021

Not playing Ashwin on the most spin friendly track in England where he took 6 wickets recently is unbelievable. This team has done many selection errors in past..

CWC 2019

Champions Trophy 2017

WTC Final 2021

Hope this is not one of them.#Ashwin #IndvsEng #IndianCricketTeam — Yash Halgaonkar (@YashHalgaonkar) September 2, 2021

Team India's playing XI for the Oval Test

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

(Image credits: PTI/ Twitter)