England Vs India: Ajinkya Rahane Goes For An 8-ball Duck; Netizens Say 'We Will Miss You'

As England vs India Day 4 of the 4th Test is underway, Ajinkya Rahane has yet again failed to deliver as he was dismissed on 0 by Chris Woakes. Team India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rhane has been facing a lot of criticism from fans on social media over his ongoing form in the England vs India Test series. Ajinkya Rahane failed to open his account and he just lasts for eight balls as Woakes had him trapped in front.

Ajinkya Rahane in the England vs India series has played 4 matches and only managed to score a total of 109 runs with runs - 5, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14, and 0 scores. Cricket experts, as well as fans, have been expressing to include Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav into the playing Xi, however, skipper Virat Kohli has till now backed his deputy.

Netizens react to Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal

Thank you Ajinkya Rahane for all the memories and that BG trophy win under your Captaincy was super...we will miss you.

All the best for your life ahead.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vJW7LDBLPh — Tauseef Akram (@pascal_ak_) September 5, 2021

🎙️~Michael Vaughay



“Ajinkya Rahane is an issue for team India, India needs to make a change just like England got rid of Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley”. pic.twitter.com/DcKae9JcDJ — Virat•Kohli•Vk¹⁸ (@viratkohlistat) August 29, 2021

Why team india gave too much chance to Ajinkya Rahane when they have other choice like prithvi shaw, mayank Agrawal and suryakumar yadav? #AskTheExpert @SonySportsIndia — vishal lanjewar (@lanjewar07) September 5, 2021

India vs England Day 4

Coming back to the match, Team India is currently leading with 276 runs with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Shardul Thakur standing firm in the middle. Skipper Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century after another dismissal outside off-stump. Before the lunch break, Ajinkya Rahane (0) couldn't justify the decision of his team management to shield him on the third evening as Chris Woakes (25-8-47-2) dismissed him with an off-cutter. Before that, Chris Woakes had sent back Ravindra Jadeja (17) after the left-hander put on 59 for the fourth wicket with his skipper, who was dismissed by Moeen Ali after a stylish knock comprising seven boundaries.

Ravi Shastri Tests Positive For COVID

Before the start of Day 4 of the England vs India Oval Test, four members of the Indian coaching staff moved into isolation after Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive. An official media release by the BCCI informed that Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel would remain in isolation as part of a precautionary measure. The situation prompted players and the rest of the Indian staff to undergo two lateral flow tests. However, all returned negative results and were cleared for Day 4 of the fourth Test.

