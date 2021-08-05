England Vs India: Ajinkya Rahane Runs Himself Out During 1st Innings; Netizens Furious

Team India saw their middle-order collapse yet again as Virat Kohli and Co. made it to 125/4 before bad light stopped play. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli departed in quick succession and the onus was on Ajinkya Rahane to build a partnership with the well-set KL Rahul. However, the Indian vice-captain failed to get going before an untidy mix-up saw him dismissed for just 5 putting India in a spot of bother.

Ajinkya Rahane had the stage set to make his mark and prove his doubters wrong on Thursday but the Indian Vice-Captain made a quick walk back to the pavilion recording yet another failure. Rahane walked into bat after James Anderson got Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off back to back deliveries to put India on the backfoot. Rahane was fidgety during his short stay and end eventually had to make a long walk back to the pavilion after a mix up with KL Rahul. Rahane went for a quick run from the non-striker’s end only to be left stranded, with Jonny Bairstow sending the Indian vice-captain back with a direct hit.

While the dismissals of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were frustrating, the wicket of Rahane was particularly frustrating for the viewing Indian fans. Rahane’s dismissal was termed as “suicidal” especially considering the situation his team were in. Fans were frustrated by the continued failures of the Indian vice-captain and referenced to the Adelaide test, where Rahane was run-out and the Indian team was bowled out for 36.

Fans further suggested that there was a campaign run against Ajinkya Rahane by the Delhi Capitals batsman himself as he yet again gifted his wicket to the opposition. Here’s how the fans on social media reacted to Rahane’s run-out:

What on god's green earth Ajinkya Rahane. Run out the last thing India wanted. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) August 5, 2021

Disastrous things happening in Trent Bridge. What were you thinking there Ajinkya Rahane ? Escaped a run-out in the previous over. Does the same thing again and there's no escape this time around. Do they even look like the team which had a 97 run opening stand. #IndvsEng — Shashant (@Imshash10) August 5, 2021

Suicidal from the Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane

India lost another wkt in quick Sessions#ENGvsIND

Duck For Virat Kohli

Pujara Failed

Rohit gave away his wkt

KL Rahul fifty

All hope on pant Jadeja and Lord thakurpic.twitter.com/R7BzmqNZdW — Sourabh Sharma (@MrS0urabh) August 5, 2021

England vs India: Virat Kohli golden Duck, Ajinkya Rahane run out

India was one wicket down at lunch, but the three players struck back immediately with a sharp catch by Buttler sending Cheteshwar Pujara home and India's misery continued with captain Virat Kohli out on a golden duck and that was followed by the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in less than 3 over causing India's batting collapse. Team India went from 97/0 to 112/4 in a quick span.

Image credits: PTI