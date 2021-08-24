England Vs India: Ajinkya Rahane Shares Update On Inclusion Of Shardul Thakur For 3rd Test

After winning the 2nd Test at Lord's Team India will be aiming to go 2-0 up in the five-match Test series by winning the upcoming Headingley Test against England. Virat Kohli & co who crushed England by 151 runs in the second Test will look to continue their dominance on the home team in the upcoming England vs India Test. Ahead of the 3rd England vs India Headingley Test the Men in blue received a major boost with one of the pacers returning to the team.

England vs India: Shardul Thakur availability for Headingley Test

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed that Shardul Thakur is fit and available for selection for the third test with India still to name their team for the match. Shardul Thakur had picked up an injury ahead of the Lord's test and was replaced by Ishant Sharma in the lineup. The Mumbai pacer had picked up 4 wickets in the first Test but bowled only 13 overs in the 2nd innings. The first Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the entire fifth day’s play.

While speaking to the press Rahane said, "Shardul Thakur is fit and available for selection for the 3rd Test. Now, we have to look at which combination we are going with. All the fast bowlers are ready to play and they want to play as the break after the 2nd Test helped. We will take a call on the Playing XI now. We are not thinking too much about the conditions and whatever Headingley has to offer. We just want to give our best, all players are in a good headspace and it is about putting our best foot forward,".

Team India warned by Joe Root ahead of Headingley Test

England skipper Joe Root in a press conference ahead of the England vs India 3rd test stated that England has taken some "good learning" from the defeat at Lord's last week on how to tackle Virat Kohli's Team India and are now "desperate to bounce back" at Leeds. He further added, “I think the most important thing for us regarding the theatre and everything else surrounding the game is we've got to make sure we play the game how we want to play it and we look after it the best we can. And not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not us. We've got to be genuine to ourselves, genuine to how we are as individuals, and collectively and be as good as we can be. Now Virat and his team will play how they play, and I just want us to go about and be the best version of ourselves”