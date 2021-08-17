England Vs India: 'Backed Bowlers To Get 10 Wickets In 60 Overs' Says Virat Kohli

Team India bowlers on Monday steamrolled the England batting line up to not only win the England vs India 2nd Test match at Lord's by 151 runs but also take 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Mohammed Siraj was once again produced a great spell with the ball picking up four wickets in the second innings, however, the heroes behind the win were certainly the other two Team India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who not only picked wickets but also stitched a crucial partnership of 89 runs while batting which put Indian team in winning position.

England vs India 2nd Test: Virat Kohli on teams amazing victory

After Virat Kohli decided to declare the second innings, Bumrah started with a bang by dismissing Rory Burns before capturing two more wickets in form of Joe Root and Ollie Robinson. Shami picked up Dom Sibley's wickets while Mohammad Siraj took care of the rest of the England batting lineup. Following such an amazing Virat Kohli was full of praise for his team he said, “Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding".

Kohli also revealed the reason behind Team India claiming victory on the final day. He said, “We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys. They have the desire in them to do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are".

India vs England scorecard

Chasing 272 runs in two sessions on the fifth day looked impossible and everyone were expecting the match to end in a draw, however, Virat Kohli's men to script another golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket. Indian pacers made inroads inside the England batting lineup leaving them reeling at 75/5 at the end of 30 overs in their fourth innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up wickets at the end to ensure that India registered yet another win at Lord's. This is India's third Test match win at Lord's having won earlier in the 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship.