Team India are scheduled to play against England in the fifth and final Test from July 1-5 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. With the ongoing England women vs South Africa women Test in Taunton having repeatedly been affected by rains, there are concerns that a similar scenario can be witnessed in Edgbaston. Hence, here is a look at the weather and pitch reports ahead of the India vs England final Test.

England vs India: Will rain affect fifth & final Test in Birmingham?

As per reports from weather.com, the first two days of the England vs India Test could be affected by rain. The temperature on the first day (July 1) is expected to be 19° C during the day with a minimum of 10° C at night. It is believed that the weather is expected to get better from the third day onwards, as it is likely to be sunny for the remainder of the match. As for the temperature on Day 3, it could range between 10 and 20° C.

England vs India pitch report

While the weather can severely impact how the play unfolds during the final England vs India Test, Edgbaston is usually a good-scoring ground. The average first innings total in this stadium in Tests is 307 runs, while the average second innings score is 320 runs. As for the third innings, the average total is 244 runs while the average fourth-innings score is 152 runs. As for the bowlers, the English stadiums usually favour pacers as there is usually a good amount of swing witnessed.

However, overcast conditions are expected on the first two days so the pitch is likely to favour the pacers.

ENG vs IND squads and playing 11

Ahead of the fifth and final ENG vs IND Test, England have already released their playing 11. As for Team India, they are expected to reveal their playing 11 at the toss. The only thing that is confirmed is that Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side as Rohit Sharma has been sidelined for this match after testing positive for COVID. England's playing 11 and Team India's squad for the Test are mentioned below:

England playing 11: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Team India squad: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna