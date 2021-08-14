England Vs India: Fan Breaches Security To Invade Pitch At Lord's; Leaves Siraj In Splits

As day 3 of the second Test is between England and India is underway at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, a funny yet concerning incident stopped the play for a while. An English fan breached the security at the Lord's Cricket Ground wearing India's jersey and started roaming around the field. As soon as the security person saw the English fan disguised in India's jersey, he ran towards him and tried to tell him to escort him out of the field. However, the English fan in turn started convincing the security that he is part of the visiting team.

Finally, multiple security persons arrived at the field and escorted the fan outside the ground. Looking the whole incident, India's speedster Mohammed Siraj burst into laughter and told his teammates by gestures that the fan wanted to bowl.

Netizens burst into laughter after 'Jarvo' breaches Lord's

Super Root carries on as England reach 314 for 5 at tea

Coming back to the match, England's skipper Joe Root is continuing his marathon innings and is unbeaten on 154 runs. On the other Ollie Robinson trying to hang in so that England gets the lead in the first innings over India.

As many as 97 and 98 runs were scored in first two sessions, signalling the plight of the Indian bowling attack, primarily due to Root, who has tweaked his stance with lesser trigger movement of back-foot.

At the Tea-time, along with Root, Moeen Ali (20 batting off 31 balls) was at the crease after Mohammed Siraj (3/71 in 23 overs) and Ishant Sharma did well enough to remove the set Jonny Bairstow (57 off 107 balls) and Jos Buttler (23 off 42 balls).

However, Ishant now has dismissed Moeen Ali and Sam Curran back-to-back. Siraj was guilty of bowling too many short and wide balls on the day and a plethora of boundaries came quickly.

Root, a nemesis of Indian bowlers since his international debut, was once again at his best as he attacked them from the start of the third day and found an able ally in Bairstow, as they added 121 runs for the fourth wicket before Siraj hurried the later with a short ball.

