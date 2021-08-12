Last Updated:

England Vs India: Fans Frustrated As Rain Disrupts Start Of Play On Day 1 At Lord's

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second/Lord'sTest with skipper Kohli replacing the injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
England vs India

Image Credits: @ICC/@AlwaysHemant/@Sayak61/@Goku184507


As India-England's Lord's Test (second Test) is finally underway, fans are yet again expressing their anguish over the continuous disruption of matches due to rain. Team India's second Test against England was about to start from 3:00 PM IST, however, the moment English skipper Joe Root and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli were about to take the field for the Toss, the weather's mood swung and it started to rain. As a result, the Toss and the start of the match had to be delayed. Toss was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain.

Netizens react after rain delays start of Lord's Test

The above reactions of netizens on social media came after the first Test of India-England ended in a draw after day five was washed out at Trent Bridge. The first India-England Test match witnessed some good and not-so-good performances from the visiting players. Ravindra Jadeja did go wicketless in both innings with the ball in hand but his vital 56 helped India post 278 on the board. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets in the Test match. In fact, Shami had registered three scalps in the first innings as England was bowled out for a paltry 183 despite winning the toss.

READ | India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane’s form is not a concern for us, says skipper Virat Kohli

England wins the Toss, Chose to Field first

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second Test beginning here on Thursday, 12 August 2021. India replaced injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma while England brought in Moeen Ali, Haseeb Ahmed and Mark Wood in place of injured Stuart Broad, Dan Lawrence, and Zak Crawley.  

READ | 'Virat Kohli has matured now and is always positive', asserts all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Playing XI: 

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

(Image Credits: @ICC/@AlwaysHemant/@Sayak61/@Goku184507)

READ | Moeen Ali threat for Virat Kohli & co as England, India set for Lords battle today
READ | Lord's Test: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane & Cheteshwar Pujara look to address batting woes
READ | Virat Kohli praises Rishabh Pant, says he 'has capability to carry on & play for long'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND