England Vs India: Fans Frustrated As Rain Disrupts Start Of Play On Day 1 At Lord's

As India-England's Lord's Test (second Test) is finally underway, fans are yet again expressing their anguish over the continuous disruption of matches due to rain. Team India's second Test against England was about to start from 3:00 PM IST, however, the moment English skipper Joe Root and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli were about to take the field for the Toss, the weather's mood swung and it started to rain. As a result, the Toss and the start of the match had to be delayed. Toss was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain.

🚨 UPDATE from Lord's!



Toss delayed & will take place at 10.50 local time (15.20 IST).



Play will commence at 11.15 local time (15.45 IST). #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/dpzLfTCjeQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021

Netizens react after rain delays start of Lord's Test

Ban England for hosting matches 😡😡😡😡 — Mariner (@Sayak61) August 12, 2021

Why don't u change the venue? — RK-ARJUN™ (@Rkarjun71834482) August 12, 2021

Before bowled a first bowl in the 2nd test match rain start & players back to pavillion. Not a good sign again in this test. Hope rain stop & play start soon. #ENGvIND — Surinder (@navsurani) August 12, 2021

As always... Close it man... — Hemant Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@alwayshemant) August 12, 2021

The above reactions of netizens on social media came after the first Test of India-England ended in a draw after day five was washed out at Trent Bridge. The first India-England Test match witnessed some good and not-so-good performances from the visiting players. Ravindra Jadeja did go wicketless in both innings with the ball in hand but his vital 56 helped India post 278 on the board. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets in the Test match. In fact, Shami had registered three scalps in the first innings as England was bowled out for a paltry 183 despite winning the toss.

England wins the Toss, Chose to Field first

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second Test beginning here on Thursday, 12 August 2021. India replaced injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma while England brought in Moeen Ali, Haseeb Ahmed and Mark Wood in place of injured Stuart Broad, Dan Lawrence, and Zak Crawley.

Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

(Image Credits: @ICC/@AlwaysHemant/@Sayak61/@Goku184507)