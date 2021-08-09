Last Updated:

England Vs India: Fans Try To Decode A 'cryptic Tweet' By Bumrah After A Solid Performance

The post comes after a few rough months of cricket for Jasprit Bumrah, whose performances in the last few matches have not been up to the mark

Vishal Tiwari
Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to social media on Monday and posted a cryptic tweet after his five-wicket haul against England in the first Test match at Trent Bridge. "Still don't need you," Bumrah tweeted along with pictures of himself celebrating after taking wickets in the series opener. The post came after a months of some average cricket by the Indian pacer, whose performances in the last few matches have not been up to the mark. As soon as Bumrah tweeted, netizens jumped on the micro-blogging platform to try and decode his post. 

'Yes sir, you proved them wrong'

Bumrah may have put out the post in response to the criticism he has been receiving for several months due to his average performance with the ball, according to one Twitter user. "This is so deep, Bumrah saying to those who did not support him in his difficult times, and he doesn't need those people now," a Twitter user speculated in the comment section of the post. "YESSSSSS SIRRR, YOU PROVED THEM WRONG, it's time for their appreciation to be bigger than what their disrespect was for you a few days back," another user wrote. 

Bumrah had a tough time picking up wickets in the home series against England as well as the WTC Final against New Zealand. The pacer however silenced the concerns raised about his wicket talking ability with a great performance in the 1st match. Bumrah picked a total of 9 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in England's second innings. Bumrah finished the match as not only India's best bowler but also as the game's highest wicket-taker. 

The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw as the last day was washed out due to rain. India needed 157 runs on Day 5 to win while England needed 9 wickets to turn the game in their favour. India was batting at 52/1 when the play was called off on Day 4. India and England will now move to London to play their second Test match at the Lord's cricket stadium, starting August 12, Thursday.

Image: @JaspritBumrah/Twitter
 

