England Vs India: Former Captain Dilip Vengsarkar Wants THIS Player To Play As 6th Batsman

Former batsman and the Chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar has urged for Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the team's Playing XI for the ongoing England vs India Test series before it is too 'late'. Meanwhile, Vengsarkar also wants Surya to bat at the number six position in the fourth Test match that will be played at London's Kennington Oval on September 2.

England vs India: Dilip Vengsarkar bats for Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion

India suffered an innings defeat in the third Test match at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday as the middle-order failed to offer any resistance after the top-order batsmen had tried their level best to keep the visitors' hopes alive in the contest.

“I don’t like to sound as if it’s a knee-jerk reaction but I firmly believe we need to strengthen our batting line-up by including Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Hanuma Vihari. We should drop a bowler and go in with six batsmen,” Dilip Vengsarkar told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

Dilip Vengsarkar believes that Surya, who has a 44 plus average in first-class cricket has the talent and temperament to make a difference for India in the next Test match.

“Surya can match (in terms of skills) with the best in this Indian team and since he’s around for some time now he should be included before it’s too late,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has represented India in seven limited-overs matches i.e. three One Day Internationals and four T20Is is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game and it now remains to be seen whether the Mumbai cricketer would be handed his maiden Test cap at the Oval next week.

England vs India: Visitors suffer a dramatic batting collapse

Coming back to the contest, India who had ended Day 3 at 215/2 lost the key wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for a valiant 91 when play resumed on Day 4 after he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Ollie Robinson. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who registered his first half-century of this series could not last for too long either and was sent back by Robinson for 55 when the latter had prompted the Indian captain to attempt a shot by bowling one on the fourth/fifth stump line as the ball took the outside edge of Kohli's bat and Jos Buttler made no mistake behind the stumps to complete a simple catch.

Once the batting megastar was back in the pavilion, it was just a matter of time before England ran through India's middle and lower order despite a fighting 30 from Ravindra Jadeja, and in the end, the hosts bundled Virat Kohli & Co. out for 278 to win by an innings & 76 runs as the five-match series is now leveled at 1-1.