England Vs India: 'If India Push Us, We Push Them Back' Says Chris Silverwood

The 2nd England vs India Test match saw a great contest between bat and ball and it was Team India who got the better of England team. The Lord's Test also witnessed some fiery exchange between players from both teams. Team India skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson were involved in an on-field heated exchange while other players from both teams did try to get under each other's skin. England head coach Chris Silverwood has stressed the fact that England players will not shy away from a fightback if the visitors try and push them.

England vs India: Chris Silverwood on England players ready for the fightback

The England vs India Test series was billed as the battle between Virat Kohli and James Anderson, while the veteran England pacer hit the first punch by dismissing Kohli for a duck at Trent Bridge, Team India skipper bounced back and did not allow the England pacer to dominate him in Lord's Test. Temper flared between the two on Day 4 of the second Test when Virat Kohli showed displeasure towards James Anderson for running on the pitch and said something which the stump mic caught.

Silverwood in his interview said that “The one thing we’re not scared of is a little bit of a fight. “They push us, we push back, to me it creates great Test cricket. We’re disappointed with the result, but what a Test match to watch. There has been a little bit of fire in there, emotion from two sets of proud players representing their country. I think it’s great, the guys are getting stuck into this fight and I’m enjoying it.”

England vs India: Joe Root could lose Mark Wood ahead of Leeds Test

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo England head coach Chris Silverwood has raised doubts over Mark Wood's availability for the third test. The home team has already been depleted by the absence of Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes and Wood's absence will further deplete their chances of winning the upcoming Leeds Test.

Victory for India on a dramatic final day. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EjFvhVC5G2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 17, 2021

According to the report Wood, landed heavily on his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth evening of the second Test. Despite putting all the effort in bowling on the last day of the Test, Wood's spell proved ineffective. The effort also caused him clear pain - not least when he jarred the same shoulder after tumbling in his followthrough - and Silverwood said he would be closely monitored by the England medical team ahead of the third Test.