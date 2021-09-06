England Vs India: Irfan Pathan Posts Witty Tweet On R Ashwin's Non-selection In 4th Test

Former India International player Irfan Pathan responded to Ravichandran Ashwin's non-selection in the fourth Test match with a funny social media tweet. Pathan took to Twitter to react to Ashwin's exclusion from Team India, claiming that the amount of hiccups the Indian spinner must have experienced throughout the ongoing series is something that few people have experienced in their entire lives. In India, it is believed that when a person is having hiccups someone is constantly thinking about him or her, implying that the Indian team is missing Ashwin because of his wicket-taking abilities on spinning pitches.

Kohli garners criticism for non-selection of Ashwin

The Virat Kohli-led side is currently struggling to pick wickets at The Oval as they still need eight more scalps to defeat England in the ongoing fourth Test. The pitch at the Oval is looking good for spinners but, Kohli has found himself in a place where he has just one option to choose from and that is his preferred choice over Ashwin - Ravindra Jadeja. Despite being the world's best spinner at the moment, Ashwin did not find a place in Kohli's final XI for the fourth Test, which left Indian cricket fans fuming.

Ashwin last played a Test for India in June, when India locked horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship. The all-rounder was unable to create much impact in the game but took a total of 4 wickets as opposed to his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja's 1 wicket. Jadeja has also failed to contribute to the team's performance in the ongoing Test series against England apart from that one match where he put up a crucial partnership with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant after the collapse of the middle-order.

As far as the match is concerned, England is still trailing by 245 runs, which they need in 66 overs to win the game. Haseeb Hameed is currently batting at 61, continuing from his overnight score of 43 runs. India picked two wickets this morning, dismissing Rory Burns and Dawid Malan for 50 and 5 runs respectively.

