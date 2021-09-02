England Vs India: Joe Root Reckons Form Of His Life 'still To Come' Despite Purple Patch

It seems that England Test skipper Joe Root might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the fourth Test match against India that gets underway on Thursday at London's Kennington Oval as he reckons that the form of his life is still to come.

England vs India: Joe Root opens up on his purple patch in Test cricket

Joe Root has been a consistent batsman in red-ball cricket throughout the year and he now occupies the 'Numero Uno' spot in the recently-released ICC Test Rankings for batsmen with an average of 69.90 including six centuries. He dethroned his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson to take the top spot. Despite, gaining the top spot, Root has said that his focus is to make England win the ongoing Test series.

“It’s a nice thing to hear,” he said after pushing Kane Williamson to second in the rankings but, but my main focus is to try to keep scoring runs in this series and get us across the line", said Joe Root as quoted by The Guardian.

“As nice as it is there’s still so much hard work to do and the focus doesn’t change, it’s all about trying to continue getting better, continue scoring runs, and hopefully winning Test matches. It’s not something that I have as a goal or a main focus in what I’m trying to do. I’m proud to hear I’ve achieved that and it would be nice to stay there now", he added.

Joe Root Test centuries

Joe Root currently has 23 centuries in the longest format of the game. Root, who is a member of the 'Fab 4' in modern-day cricket is now four centuries behind Virat Kohli & Steve Smith (27 each) and one behind Kane Williamson (24).

England vs India: Joe Root recent Test scores

Joe Root is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing England vs India Test series with 507 runs in five innings averaging 126.75 including three centuries and a half-century. His scores in this series read as 64, 109, 180, 88 & 121 respectively.

After rain played spoilsport in the series opener at Nottingham, Team India registered a 151-run win at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's to draw first blood in the Test series. Nonetheless, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback in the third Test match at Headingley with a convincing win by an innings and 76 runs to level the series.

The focus now shifts towards the penultimate match of the series where both teams would be hoping to win this contest and the team that comes out on top in the fourth Test will ensure that they end up securing the five-match series.