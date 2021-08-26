Last Updated:

England Vs India: Joe Root Smashes 23rd Century At Headingley; His Third Of The Series

Joe Root yet again proved why he is considered a complete batsman, by scoring another century on Day 2 of the ongoing series against India.

England vs India

Joe Root made the headlines on Day 2 of the third-Test match against India by scoring yet another individual century- his 23rd in Test cricket, at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Joe Root along with David Malan looked in firm control of the ball as England constantly put pressure on India. Root and Malan put together a partnership of 139 runs in 189 balls before Malan was sent back by pacer Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Joe Root's innings of 121 runs in 165 balls came to an end after getting bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the 118th over.

Joe Root's 23rd Century- Third of the series, Sixth of the year, Eighth against India in Test

Making the most of his form, Root hit his third consecutive century in three matches and 23rd century overall in tests. He was the only player who carried England’s batting in his shoulder as no other batsmen stepped up in the first two matches. Root hit a ton of 109 runs in the first Test at the Trent Bridge. The fifth day of the first test match got washed out due to which the day was called off and the match ended in a draw. In the second Test at Lord's, Root hit 180 runs when all the other batsmen around him returned to the pavilion after getting dismissed cheaply.

India was dismissed for a score of 78 after winning the toss and batting first on Day 1. Indian opener Rohit Sharma and batsman Ajinkya Rahane were the only two players who managed to reach the double-digits. England bowlers James Anderson and Craig Overton sent back three batsmen each while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran returned with two dismissals each. England while batting in their first innings, ended Day 1 at 120/0 after a fabulous opening stand by Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns.

On day 2, England found themselves at 387/7 at the end of 120 overs. England batsmen brought an end to their batting woes as each of the top four batsmen returned to the pavilion after scoring fifty-plus runs. Openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed scored 61 and 68 runs respectively. The World no. 1 ranked T20 batsman David Malan reached his 8th International Test fifty and scored a total of 70 runs in 128 balls. On the other hand, Joe Root was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah after hitting his 23rd Test Century and his eighth against India in Tests.

