England Vs India: Kevin Pietersen On Why Virat Kohli Gives Importance To Test Cricket

As India edged closer to victory in the 2nd Test at Lord's, Virat Kohli can be seen all pumped up with pacers picking up a wicket after wickets to finally take the team to victory. Team India produced a clinical performance to beat the home team by 151 runs in the 2nd England vs India Test and take 1-0 lead in the series. The on-field intensity and passion of Virat Kohli is known to everyone in the cricketing world and former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has also expressed his thoughts on him.

England vs India: Kevin Pietersen thoughts on Virat Kohli's passion for Test cricket

Kevin Pietersen in his blog on Betway wrote about the importance Virat Kohli gives to the longest format of the game. He wrote “Virat Kohli is fantastic for Test cricket. Knowing Virat Kohli the way that I do, I know the huge impetus he puts on following in the footsteps of his heroes. His heroes are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and other legends of Test match cricket,”

He added, “You can see by his enthusiasm, intensity, and the way he rallies his troops. Test cricket still means everything to him. Kohli knows that to be considered a legend of the game, he needs to deliver in this format as well as in T20. That’s why he puts so much importance on this format and at a time when Test cricket needs all the love it can get, how good is it to see a global superstar so passionate about it,”

India tour of England 2021 Test series

With the first two Test matches at the Trent Bridge and Lord's done and dusted the attention now shifts towards the Leeds Test. The two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25 as England look to bounce back from the Lord's defeat and level the series. The final two India vs England Tests will take place between September 2-6 and September 10-14. The two matches will be held at the Oval cricket ground and the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester respectively.