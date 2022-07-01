The one-off Test between England and India is all set to begin on Friday at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. IST. The Test match is part of a five-match series that India and England played last summer. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the series courtesy of their wins in the second and fourth Test matches.

England vs India: How to watch 5th Test match in India?

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast the fifth and final Test match against England in India. The match will be live telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Sony Sports Network will also broadcast the match in countries like Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

England vs India: How to watch the 5th Test match in the UK & Europe?

Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the fifth Test match between England and India in the United Kingdom. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sky Go, Sky Sports' video-streaming platform. In England, the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Sky Sports will also broadcast the match in Europe.

England vs India: How to watch the 5th Test match in the US?

In the United States, Willow TV has purchased the rights to show the live telecast of the fifth Test match between England and India.

England vs India: Toss update

Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England vs India 5th Test Confirmed Playing XI

England have already announced their playing XI for the fifth Test match. Ben Stokes will lead the side in the fifth Test match against India. Meanwhile, India are yet to announce their playing XI for the final Test. Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in captain, has said that India will announce the playing XI right before the match.

We win the toss and will bowl first!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2022

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.

Image: AP