England Vs India: Mark Wood Injury News Ahead Of Leeds Test A Major Setback For Joe Root

Having already gone down 1-0 in the five-match Test series, England will now turn their attention on the upcoming Leeds Test which will be starting from August 25. Despite having the advantage in the 2nd Test, Joe Root led England team were handed a crushing 151 runs loss by Team India and the host will now look to bounce back and level the series. However, the preparation to level the series hit a roadblock following the latest injury trouble in the team.

England vs India: Mark Wood injury setback for Joe Root

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo England head coach Chris Silverwood has raised doubts over Mark Wood's availability for the third test. The home team has already been depleted by the absence of Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes and Wood's absence will further deplete their chances of winning the upcoming Leeds Test.

According to the report Wood, landed heavily on his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth evening of the second Test. Despite putting all the effort in bowling on the last day of the Test, Wood's spell proved ineffective. The effort also caused him clear pain - not least when he jarred the same shoulder after tumbling in his followthrough - and Silverwood said he would be closely monitored by the England medical team ahead of the third Test.

He said, "The medics are working on him, we'll find out more in the next couple of days. We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time. But if he's not right, he's not right. I certainly won't push him into playing if he tells me he's not right. I will look after him."

Recap of England vs India 2nd Test

Chasing 272 runs in two sessions on the fifth day looked impossible and everyone was expecting the match to end in a draw, however, Virat Kohli's men to script another golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket. Indian pacers made inroads inside the England batting lineup leaving them reeling at 75/5 at the end of 30 overs in their fourth innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up wickets at the end to ensure that India registered yet another win at Lord's. The win in England vs India Lord's test was the third for the Men in Blue at the venue having won earlier in the 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship.