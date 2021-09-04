England Vs India: Michael Vaughan Reveals What Kohli's Men Must Do To Win The Oval Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed his thoughts on the Indian batting line-up ahead of the third day of the ongoing 4th Test at The Oval. The series is currently square at 1-1 and according to Vaughan, India need to bat the entire Day 3 to win this Test match against England.

At the end of Day 2 of the Oval Test, India found themselves at the score of 43 for no loss after 16 overs of play. At Lunch on Day 3, India were 108/1 runs and led England by 9 runs. Opener KL Rahul went back to the pavilion after scoring 46 runs off 101 balls.

If India nullify the first hour, they are the favourites: Michael Vaughan

While speaking to Cricbuzz on the areas the Indian batting line-up needs to focus on, Vaughan said,

“I think there will be another 270 runs scored on Day 3. If India can bat out the day, then we start getting to the stage where they become favorites to win the Test match. That’s the big if – can they bat out the day? The first hour is always the key as the ball will do a little bit. We saw that on the first two mornings as well. If India can nullify that first hour, when there is a little bit more on the surface, India start to become favorites then.”

Given India have seen off the first session of Day 3 with the loss of just one wicket, Virat Kohli's men have done exactly what Vaughan mentioned. However, it remains to be seen if India's remarkable resistance leads to a win.

India vs England fourth-Test Day 2 Highlights:

On the Day 1 of the fourth Test match, the entire Indian batting line-up was bowled out for 191 runs. While all the other batsmen got out without even reaching the 20-run-mark, skipper Virat Kohli hit 50 and Shardul Thakur came up with quickfire 57 runs off 36 balls to save India’s ship from sinking.

Speaking further on India’s batting, Vaughan added,

“I really feel that the way India have fought, from 120 for 7 to now be in this position, where they are only 56 runs behind… It is not a lot on a ground where you can score quite quickly. The team that gets the individual score to an individual hundred, that side will win the game. If an Indian can get a hundred, that will go a long way in them winning the game”.

(Image Source: AP)