England Vs India: Michael Vaughan Slams Team India's 'ridiculous' Decision In Fifth Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the Indian team management's decision to not play Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth and final Test match. Vaughan turned to his official Twitter handle to call India's team selection "ridiculous". The Jasprit Bumrah-led side has picked four pacers and a spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin, who is part of the squad, has been left out for the one-off Test despite his improved performances in overseas conditions.

England vs India fifth Test: Vaughan criticises IND's team selection

Ashwin did not play the first four Tests of the series either despite being part of the squad. Ravindra Jadeja was part of the starting line-up for the first four matches last summer. One of the reasons behind Ashwin's exclusion from the playing XI for the fifth Test match could be the overcast condition in Birmingham this morning. However, no explanation from skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Ashwin's selection has come as of yet.

Shardul Thakur, who played in the first four matches of the series, has been picked in place of Ashwin. Shardul has been picked because of his all-round abilities. "Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder," Bumrah said during the toss.

The fifth Test is part of the five-match series that India and England played last summer. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the series having won the second and the fourth match by big margins. The first match had ended in a draw, while England won the third Test.

As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first. India have already lost Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara off James Anderson's bowling. Gill has been dismissed for 17 runs, while Pujara went back with just 13 runs in his kitty. Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari were batting in the middle when rain halted the game. It's already 2:00 p.m. in England and only 20 overs of the first innings have been bowled so far.

England vs India 5th Test: Playing XIs

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

Image: Twitter/@BCCI/@MichaelVaughan