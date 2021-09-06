England Vs India: Moeen Ali Names Biggest Threat For Team On Final Day At The Oval

England spinner Moeen Ali reckons that his Indian counterpart Ravindra Jadeja is going to be the "biggest threat" to his team on Day 5 of the fourth Test match. Moeen, while speaking to Sky Sports after the end of the day's play on Sunday, said Ravindra Jadeja is going to be lethal on that wicket on the last day and that his team will have to be mindful of the Indian spinner. Moeen said Jasprit Bumrah can be dangerous too but Jadeja will be his team's biggest concern when they go out to bat at The Oval on Day 5 to chase down a target of 291 runs.

"Jasprit Bumrah is one of those bowlers that can make anything happen but Jadeja is the biggest threat on that wicket. It's such a flat wicket but we're still going to have to play well. India always fights back strongly and that's something we're going to have to be wary about," Moeen said on Sky Sports.

Moeen also praised his opening batters for their outstanding performance towards the close of Day 4. Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed batted superbly, according to Moeen, and put up an incredible partnership. The two players in the middle, according to the England all-rounder, displayed outstanding discipline and executed exactly what was required of them. Moeen also hoped that the partnership will continue on Day 5 so that England could achieve their target under 90 overs on Monday.

India vs England 4th Test

Before the umpires called the day off Sunday evening, Rory Burns struck 31 off 109 balls, while Hameed hammered 85 ball-43 runs. On Day 5, England will resume batting with Burns and Hameed at an overnight total of 77/0. England has a long batting line-up that goes up to the number 10 and Joe Root would want everyone to contribute on Day 5 as they continue to look for ways to beat India to acquire the series lead.

Earlier, India batted for almost two days to amass 466 runs on the board. India acquired a lead of 368 runs before the team was bowled out by England bowlers following tea break on Sunday. Every single playing from the Indian side contributed to the team's total, except for vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was sent back for a duck by Chris Woakes. Rohit Sharma scored a century, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur scored a half-century each. The match is presently at such a juncture that all four results are possible. However, India has an upper hand as England has never chased down such a big target on Day 5 of a Test match.

Image: EnglandCricket/Twitter