England Vs India: Mohammed Siraj Silences British Fans With Perfect Response At Headingley

Team India's made a disastrous start to the Headingley Test, registering the series's total so far. England bowlers dominated the Indian batting lineup bowling them out inside 100 runs on Day 1 of the England vs India 3rd Test. Indian bowlers failed to get a breakthrough with England in cruise control of the match. Mohammed Siraj bowled exceptionally well during the Lord's Test courtesy of which India went onto take 1-0 lead in the series went wicketless on Day 1 of the Test. Following a poor performance from Team India, the crowd present during the Headingley Tets tried to get under the skin of Indian players especially with Siraj being the target.

England vs India: Mohammed Siraj gives fitting response to crowd on being teased

In a video shared by a cricket fan, England fans could be seen teasing Siraj on Day 1 of the Headingley Test during the last session of the day’s play. As the match was heading closer to the stumps, Mohammed Siraj was walking back to his fielding position, a section of the English crowd seemed to have asked him the score to tease him. The Hyderabad bowler responded brilliantly with his action. He showed one finger to tell the English fans that India is leading the series 1-0 and it is England who is behind at the moment in the five-match series.

Mohammed Siraj signalling to the crowd “1-0” after being asked the score.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Eel8Yoz5Vz — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) August 25, 2021

Headingley Test: England vs India Day 1 recap

After Lord's heroics, India was expected to dominate the Headingley Test, however, the tables were turned on the visitors with the home team dominating the Indian team. After winning the toss skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. India got off to the worst possible start with KL Rahul dismissed by James Anderson for a duck. CHteshwar Pujara once again failed with the bat getting gout for just 1 run. Skipper Virat Kohli once again became Anderson's bunny after edging the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Following an inspiring spell from Anderson, other England pacers also got into their act quickly as they kept chipping with wickets. Ollie Robinson along with Sam Curran picked up 2 wickets apiece, while Craig Overton picked up three wickets to bundle India for just 78 runs. England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that no further wickets fell in the day helping the team reach 120 for no loss on Day 1. In the first two matches, Burns who struggled for runs remained unbeaten on 52 runs, while Hameed finished the day unbeaten on 60 runs.