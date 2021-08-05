England Vs India: Netizens Give A Shout Out To Shardul Thakur For A Solid Performance

Netizens hailed 'Lord Shardul Thakur' for his bowling performance in the 1st Test. The bowler was definitely a surprise pick but justified his selection by providing India with a major breakthrough and picking two wickets in a single over. Twitterati went crazy over Shardul Thakur's performance. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

"Game change karna hai ..

Lord Shardul Thakur be like pic.twitter.com/lgLkUCJTRf — Suyog Warke🇮🇳 (@suyog_warke) August 4, 2021

#ENGvsIND #INDvENG

England🇬🇧 was prepared for Bumrah and Shami but Shardul Thakur came out of syllabus.

Well bowled Lord Shardul🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/Vq13vJLWeo — SilentlyFluent (@SilentlyFluent) August 4, 2021

Lord Shardul Thakur be like 😅#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/cA80ywM2z6 — JAYESH DEWASI™ 🇮🇳 (@JayeshD54392257) August 4, 2021

India had a very good first day of the Test match bowling England out for meagre 183. After losing the toss, India was put into bowling first, with Jasprit Bumrah giving India the early break by getting Rory Burns in the very first over. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley then steadied the English ship, before Mohammed Siraj gave India a timely breakthrough.

Mohammed Shami then struck thrice causing a collapse with Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Sam Curran still in the picture. Jos Buttler however, did not stay for long as he was undone by Jasprit Bumrah. It was Shardul Thakur who picked up the crucial wickets of Joe Root and also send Ollie Robinson back to the hut in the same over.

Shardul Thakur's selection was questioned with the player making it to the team ahead of R Ashwin and India deciding to go with a lone spinner on a seamers friendly track. The bowler, however, bowled at an impressive line and length, completely justifying his selection in the playing XI.

Joe Root becomes England's all-time leading run-scorer across all formats

Joe Root went past former England Test skipper Alastair Cook to become the all-time leading run-scorer for England across all formats. Prior to today, the English captain needed 22 runs to go past Cook. Joe Root now has 15780 runs to his name with Alastair Cook at 15,737. They are followed by Kevin Pietersen 13,779 runs, Ian Bell 13,331 runs and Graham Gooch 13,190 runs.

Overall, Joe Root is currently 29th in the leaderboard and way behind Sachin Tendulkar who leads at 34,357 runs. The other four in the top five are Kumar Sangakkara with 28,016 runs, Ricky Ponting 27,483, Mahela Jayawardene 25,957, and Jacques Kallis 25,534.



