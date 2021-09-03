England Vs India: Pitch Invader Jarvo Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault; Remains In Custody

Famous Youtuber Daniel Jarvis, better known as 'Jarvo 69,' was arrested after invading the pitch once against during the England vs India Test series. Jarvo 69 made his way to the pitch on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the Oval in London. As Umesh Yadav began to bowl, the pitch intruder made his way onto the pitch and bowled a delivery of his own to Jonny Bairstow.

Since this was the third occasion when he got involved, he was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody at the south London Police Station. Earlier, Jarvo 69 appeared during the second Test at Lord's, where he was forced off the pitch as he began his run-up. That was not it as he once again appeared in Leeds for the third Test as he came padded up to bat for Team India.

Jarvo Arrested on suspicion of assault

What initially began as a prank in the second Test quickly got irritating for viewers as Jarvo 69 repeatedly intruded on the pitch, thereby interrupting the excitement for the England vs India Test. He was banned from Headingley after his intrusion there. According to Elizabeth Ammon, Jarvo 69 was arrested on suspicion of assault. Her Tweet can be seen below.

“Jarvo” has been arrested on suspicion of assault - he remains in custody at a south London Police station — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) September 3, 2021

Unique action but effective. pic.twitter.com/pYyocOCrD4 — Dennis Jarvo (@DennisCricket_) September 3, 2021

Wasim Jaffer mocks English security as Jarvo breaches protocol

Considering that Jarvo 69 repeatedly breached security protocol, Wasim Jaffer took an epic dig at the English security personnel via a Tweet. The security personnel can be seen barely checking the fans and allowing them to enter the ground. His tweet can be seen below.

Following Jarvo 69's intrusion at the Headingley Test, he was dragged by security personnel and was banned for life from entering the cricket stadium. However, the latest intrusion was far worse as it took place for the third time and disturbed the exciting cricketing game. As a result of the intrusion, several cricketing fans were also enraged. Their reactions can be seen below.

I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021

Jarvo is back on the field of play. And this time he’s physically bumped into Olie Pope. I hope nobody is seeing humour in it anymore. Appalling that he’s allowed to attend every game in this series. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2021

This not funny anymore😡#Jarvo entering the cricket field and reaching the main wicket should be taken as a serious offence now. pic.twitter.com/Ji7U2uDLc1 — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) September 3, 2021

A sudden flurry of boundaries and the game is seesawing again. India need a few tight overs to pull this one back,a wicket would be even better. Bairstow-Pope partnership looks ominous!



P.S- Don't see the humour in this jarvo guy,not funny anymore!#INDvENG #Ovaltest — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 3, 2021

Image Credits: AP