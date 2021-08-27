England Vs India: Pitch-invader Jarvo Back, All Padded Up To Take Over From Rohit Sharma

Team India is yet again showing a courageous fightback as opener Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli were at the top of their game on day 3 of the third Test at Headingley. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli ensured that India displayed a spirited fightback on Day 3 of the ongoing Test at Leeds on Friday. Amid the high-pressure third day at Leeds, a hilarious yet concerning incident took place when Team India's opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 59.

India vs England: Jarvo returns

As Rohit Sharma was heading back to the pavilion, an English fan donning Team India's Test jersey along with full batsman gear intruded the ground with the bat. In fact, the fan named Jarvo went on to stand on the pitch where Team India's skipper Virat Kohli had to come. The English fan then tried to convince the security that he bats for Team India in a hilarious manner. However, security escorted him from the ground.

Notably, he was the same fan who breached the security at the Lord's Cricket Ground wearing India's jersey and started roaming around the field.

Disgusting treatment of India’s star player. @BMWjarvo Jarvo is a fan favourite. pic.twitter.com/xOhKTBYSnI — Max Booth (@MaxBooth123) August 27, 2021

Jarvo was ready to bat after Rohit got out 😭😭😭😭#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6yG7uT1IB0 — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) August 27, 2021

Yes, it was me again aka Jarvo aka Jarvo69 at England vs India in the Test Cricket Match, in Leeds Full video will be on my youtube channel very soon.

Go subscribe! https://t.co/Ae6Ttup7Cq pic.twitter.com/CdZXDWRXuL — Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 27, 2021

Coming back to the match, India is still trailing by 139 runs. However, Cheteshwar Pujara is looking solid and is batting at 91, while on the other hand Team India skipper Virat Kohli is playing on 45 runs. India ended Day 3 on 215-2 (80 Ov)

