England Vs India: Pujara, Rohit Under Medical Supervision; Shami Declared Fit For 5th Test

The BCCI has declared that speedster Mohammad Shami is fit to play the Manchester Test after missing the England vs India fourth Test at the Oval as the team decided to give rest to the pacer and treat his niggles. Mohammad Shami is now back to training. "Shami is fit. And when Shami is fit, he is an automatic choice," a senior BCCI official aware of the developments, told PTI, hinting at the possibility of the playing returning into the XI.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma continue to be away from training and are under the assistance of the Medical Team. The duo did not take the field on day five of the fourth test. Rohit Sharma faced discomfort in his left knee while Cheteshwar Pujara had pain in his left ankle.

India will be hoping the duo gets fit ahead of the final test. Rohit Sharma scored a vital 127-run knock in India's second innings as India beat England by 157 runs. The player's knock earned him the Man of the Match award, whilst making it his first century overseas. Meanwhile, Pujara's defensive gameplay ability makes him a great piece in the playing XI, the player stitched up a partnership of 153 runs for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma, helping India get enough runs to defend on board.

England vs India - India to return to England next July for a limited-overs tour

Team India, who are currently playing Test matches in England, will once return to the United Kingdom in 2022 for a limited-overs tour. The tour will see India will play three ODIs and three T20Is.

First ODI – Old Trafford (1 July)

Second ODI – Trent Bridge (3 July)

Third ODI – Ageas Bowl (6 July)

First T20I – Edgbaston (9 July)

Second T20I – The Oval (12 July)

Third T20I – Lord’s (14 July)

Image credits: PTI/AP