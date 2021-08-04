England Vs India: R Ashwin's Omission From First Test Leaves Fans Completely Surprised

R Ashwin, the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in test matches was expected by many to be a key player for India during the much awaited test series against England but skipper Kohli's team selection left Wasim Jaffer and other fans completely surprised.

The pitch at Trent Bridge is known for assisting the seam bowlers and for the same reason team India decided to play an extra pacer and went with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner leaving Ashwin out of the team. Jadeja is seen as a more complete all-rounder, who can contribute with the bat and in the field too.

Here are some fans reacting on Twitter about Ashwin's exclusion for the First test between England and India:

One player who showed intent by smashing a hundred on a turning track in Chennai and even played a County game to prepare for the tour during break period is going to warm the bench at Nottingham. Nobody has showed more intent than Ashwin. Has done everything the team asks for. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 4, 2021

Ashwin was the best bowler of the WTC final

Ashwin took time off to play a county match when others were holidaying, took a 6 fer



Dropped because Rahane and co can't offer stability with the bat. I actually trust Ashwin with the bat note than Rahane. Scored a 100 too recently — AD (@cricadharsh) August 4, 2021

Will you drop #ICC Test Rank#2 batsman citing #English conditions in spite of good form?#Cricket Hierarchy: Batsmen > Pace Bowlers > All Rounders > Spinners



Only Test player who has been consistently delivering for #India in recent past #DROPPED#ViratKohli #IndvsEng #Ashwin — JV (@jv84john) August 4, 2021

England vs India: Story so far

England won the toss at Trent Bridge and elected to bat first. India were off to a good start with Jasprit Bumrah striking in the very first over by getting Rory Burns out leg before. Rory Burns opted to go for the DRS which matched the umpire's call. The Indian pacers continued to bowl well but Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley held their ground.

England however, lost another wicket just before lunch with Zak Crawley falling to Moahmmed Siraj, caught behind by Rishabh Pant. India now head into the lunch break happier among the two sides, but know they have a huge task at hand in the second session.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Image: PTI/Twitter