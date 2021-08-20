England Vs India: R Sridhar Reveals What Happened During Bumrah-Anderson Fight At Lord's

The England vs India Lord’s Test match will be remembered by cricket fans for not only India's comeback victory but also due to the great contest between bat and ball and also the heated exchange involving players of both the teams. The match had witnessed words exchanged between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and England's veteran pacer James Anderson, however, the one incident which will be always remain in the memory of fans was between Jasprit Bumrah and Anderson.

Lord's Test: Fielding coach R Sridhar speaks about Bumrah & Anderson fight

The Bumrah-Anderson fight in the England vs India Lord's Test happened on day three when team India pacers looked to bowl out the England batting lineup in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a 10-ball over to Anderson, in which he overstepped the line four times. Apart from bowling no balls, Bumrah also bowled a few short pitched deliveries to the Lancashire cricketer who managed to save his wicket. However, Mohammad Shami clean bowled Anderson in the last ball of day three and when the players were walking back to the dressing room, everyone witnessed Anderson having a war of words with Bumrah, as the latter kept smiling back.

Team India fielding coach R Sridhar while speaking in a Youtube video of Ravichandran Ashwin’s channel, revealed what Anderson had to say to Bumrah which escalated the episode. Sridhar revealed that Anderson told Bumrah that when everyone else was batting, he bowled at a speed of 80 or 85 mph but as soon as he walked out to bat he started bowling at the speed of 90 mph. He further revealed that Bumrah while walking back to the dressing room went past Anderson telling him that the bouncers which he bowled were not intentional but the England pacer brushed him aside.

England vs India: Chris Silverwood on England players ready for the fightback

Recently, England head coach Chris Silverwood in an interview has stressed the fact that England players will not shy away from a fightback if the visitors try to push them. He said the one thing they are not scared of is a little bit of a fight. “They push us, we push back, to me it creates great Test cricket. We’re disappointed with the result, but what a Test match to watch. There has been a little bit of fire in there, emotion from two sets of proud players representing their country. I think it’s great, the guys are getting stuck into this fight and I’m enjoying it.”