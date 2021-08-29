England Vs India: Ravindra Jadeja Taken To Hospital After Headingley Loss; Here's Why

Following the victory at Lord's, Team India started as favourites to win the Headingley Test, however, Virat Kohli and co were handed a crushing defeat by Joe Root-led team in the third Test. England went onto beat Team India by an inning and 76 runs to level the series at 1-1. Apart from losing the match by an inning, Team India also suffered an injury scare with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja been taken to a hospital for precautionary scan on his knee.

England vs India: Ravindra Jadeja suffers knee injury

Despite good performance with the bat from skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, the other India batsmen failed to put up a fight with the beat.

According to the report on Jadeja's injury by ESPNcricinfo, there is no clarity on which knee was scanned and also the seriousness of the injury. The report states that the results will be known on Saturday. The news of Jadeja been taken to the hospital surfaced after the cricketer posted a story on his Instagram profile with the caption "not a good place to be at." He suffered the injury on the second day after a fielding effort on the boundary. He was then taken out of the field for a brief period after clutching his right leg. However, he returned soon after and continued to bowl.

With the 3rd England vs India Test finishing in four days, Jadeja will now have four whole days to recover from the injury before the fourth Test, which will start on 2 September. This is not the first instance that Jadeja had suffered an injury. He had suffered a finger injury during the Sydney Test against Australia in January. The injury forced him to miss the Test series against England that India hosted in February-March.

England vs India Headingley Test recap

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson taking five wickets. Team India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test. England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs.

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli's wait for an international ton seems to continue as the visitors witnessed yet another batting collapse on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Although Kohli managed his 26th Test fifty, however, he yet again poked an outswinger of 'big-mouth' Ollie Robinson on a score of 55. Team India started day 4 in a horrific manner as Cheteshwar Pujara was the first one to depart on 91. Pujara did not score any runs on Day 4.