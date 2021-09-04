England Vs India: Rohit Sharma Hits First Test Century On Foreign Soil, His Eighth Overall

Rohit Sharma has achieved yet another personal milestone in the ongoing fourth Test vs England at London's Kennington Oval as he scored a Test century away from home for the first time. On Saturday, after scoring 50 he also managed to cross 1000 runs in international cricket. Earlier on Friday, he had completed 15,000 runs in international cricket across all formats.

Rohit Sharma was outstanding in India's second innings as he scored a valiant 127 before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson. Cheteshwar Pujara too played well for 61 and departed in the same over. Earlier, KL Rahul missed out on a half-century after he lost his wicket after having scored 46 runs off 101 balls. The top order has done well to take India to a dominating position but will need to continue if they are to beat England.

England vs India 4th Test: Rohit Sharma registers 15,000 runs in international cricket

The 'Hitman' achieved this feat during Team India's second innings of the Oval Test match on Friday as a result of which, he has now become the eighth Indian batsman to breach the 15,000 run mark in international cricket. His compatriots include the likes of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammed Azharuddin. Tendulkar takes the 'Numero Uno' spot with 34,357 runs under his belt at the highest level.

England vs India 4th Test: Kohli & Co. look to post a stiff target for the hosts

Coming back to the contest, India had England on the mat at 62/5 before the middle-order duo of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow carried out the rescue act by adding 89 runs for the sixth-wicket stand. Pope scored a brilliant 81 before chopping one back onto the stumps as Shardul Thakur bowled a good-length delivery outside the off-stump.

However, it was bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes who made it matter the most with a vital 50 before his innings came to an abrupt end when he was run out at the non-strikers' end. Root & Co. were eventually bundled out for 290 and enjoyed a first-innings lead of 99 runs.

