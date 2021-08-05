England Vs India: Rohit Sharma Throws Away His Wicket After Scoring 36; Leaves Fans Upset

Rohit Sharma yet again failed to capitalise on his good start as he departed for a hard-fought 36 in the first innings during the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Indian opener was dismissed at the stroke of lunch after he pulled Ollie Robinson straight to fine leg. Sharma had put on a healthy 97 run stand with KL Rahul at the top as India look to impose a good lead having bowled England out for 183.

Sharma stuck around and bided his time at the crease, stitching a pivotal partnership with KL Rahul at the top of the order. He faced 107 balls during his stay at the crease, scoring a sedate 36 to put India in the driving seat before Lunch on Day.

The Hit-Man showed great restraint and kept the scoreboard ticking before Ollie Robinson surprised him with a bouncer to send him packing. He instinctively tried to deposit the ball into the stands, but unfortunately hit it straight to Sam Curran on the fine leg fence.

Rohit Sharma was visibly disappointed at the manner and timing of his dismissal seeing another promising innings end without a substantial score. Fans were dejected as Sharma threw yet another start away, having done extremely well to play difficult conditions. They were particularly impressed on how the Mumbai Indians skipper managed to negotiate the new ball, and put on a good opening stand.

He was dismissed for his fourth consecutive score in the 30s. Here’s how the fans on social media reacted to Sharma’s dismissal:

Rohit Sharma continues his disappointing trend of throwing his wicket away after settling in.



30's and 40's simply not good enough.



After all these years, he is still looking for consistency.#ENGvsIND #RohitSharma #ENGvIND — Reacher (@RaOne31) August 5, 2021

Rohit Sharma after throwing away his wicket again after getting a start😭 #RohitSharma #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/yty8Y22ksc — Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) August 5, 2021

England vs India: Rohit Sharma has not been as expressive as he is in white-ball cricket - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman spoke to ESPN Cricinfo and pointed that Rohit Sharma hasn't been as expressive for India in Test cricket as much as he has in white-ball cricket. Laxman added, "He has not been as expressive as he is in white-ball cricket. He takes his time, respects the good deliveries, and whenever the ball is short, he looks to play the back-foot punch or a cut short, and for anything on the stumps, he uses his wrist or plays with the straight bat towards mid-on."

Image: PTI