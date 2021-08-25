England Vs India: Rohit Sharma To Join Virat Kohli In Elite List After THIS Major Record

As Team India prepare to take on England in the Headingley Test, opener Rohit Sharma is all set to achieve a major milestone in the 3rd Test. Both the teams will be eyeing a win in England vs India 3rd Test as this match will decide where the series is heading to. While Team India will look to take 2-0 lead in the series after winning the Lord's Test, England will look to win the match and keep the series alive.

England vs India: Rohit Sharma set for major batting milestone

Rohit Sharma will complete 15,000 runs in international cricket if he manages to score a total of 100 runs in the third test. He will also become just the 8th Indian cricketer to achieve the landmark behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, skipper Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Azharuddin. He also has an opportunity to surpass Australia's David Warner in the list of most runs scored in international cricket. In the ongoing England vs India series, he has already scored 152 runs across 4 innings at an impressive average of 50.66. He is also fifth on the list of the most runs scored in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship so far.

On Tuesday Team India skipper Virat Kohli had praised Rohit Sharma for his bating in the series along with KL Rahul. He had said, “Opening combination when you play overseas is one of the most important factors. The way KL and Rohit have played has been outstanding and we hope they continue in the same manner."

He added “The opening partnership in overseas conditions is crucial to set up the platform for the team to build on. That’s something they’ve provided us in both games. That we were in a winning position in the first game and we won the second Test after being put in is purely because of the way they applied themselves, their skill and precision with which they batted."

Rohit Sharma international runs

Rohit Sharma has so far slammed 9205 runs in ODIs, followed by 2,864 runs in T20Is and 2831 runs in Test matches. It includes 40 centuries and 78 fifties.