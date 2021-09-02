England Vs India: Shardul Thakur Hits Half-century On Return; Netizens Hail Him As 'Lord'

As Team India were all-out in their first innings on 191, all-rounder Shardul Thakur went berserk at the Kennington Oval and smashed a stunning half-century. Once struggling on 106-6, Shardul Thakur's fiery fifty pushed Team India's total to 191. In fact, Shadul Thakur was the highest run-scorer for Team India in the first innings of the Oval Test. Thakur smashed his half-century in just 31 balls. He reached his second test half-century with a massive six off Ollie Robinson.

Shardul Thakur was dismissed by Chris Woakes on 57. His first test half-century came during the India-Australia series at the Gabba in which he scored 67 runs. As per stats, Thakur's half-century in 31 balls is the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in Test cricket.

Netizens laud Shardul Thakur's fiery fifty

Shardul Thakur smashed the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021

He came

He saw

He survived

He destroyed

He left!!



Well played LORD SHARDUL THAKUR.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/VsPo9GQITI — CRICOSOME ॐ (@CRICOSOME) September 2, 2021

It's not Shardul Thakur anymore, it's Shardulkar of Indian cricket. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) September 2, 2021

Perfect t20 innings doesn't exist, what a show lord shardul thakur 🇮🇳#IndvsEng #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/wmulvGdufV — Rishabh Pant (@rishabpantclub) September 2, 2021

England vs India

Meanwhile, Team India were all-out at 191 courtesy of the brilliant swing bowling by the English bowlers. England captain Joe Root put India in to bat under overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Chris Woakes made instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over. Robinson then trapped K L Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in. Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper, leaving India reeling at 39 for three. Team India's skipper Virat Kohli showcased some fightback and scored his half-century. However, he was dismissed by Robinson.

For England. Chris Woakes took 4 wickets, Robinson scalped 3 wickets while Anderson and Overton shared one wicket each.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter