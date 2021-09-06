England Vs India: Sourav Ganguly Praises Visitors' Batting Turn-around In Fourth Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was really impressed with India's never-say-die attitude on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match against England at London's Kennington Oval.

The visitors were reduced to 312/6 with a lead of just 213 runs when skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed but some outstanding contributions from the middle & lower-order batsmen meant that India ended up setting England a target in excess of 350.

England vs India: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly hails the 'most skilfull' form of cricket

Sourav Ganguly, in his tweet highlighted the importance of a "hard fought" test series. India went on to win its last overeas test series against Australia from a very tough position.

Cricket at its best..Nothing can beat a well fought test series..The one in Australia and now this one ..The most skilfull form of cricket ..@BCCI

@ICC — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 5, 2021

India had shown a lot of grit & determination to win the 2020-21 Test series against Australia after a humiliating loss in the series-opener at the Adelaide Oval where they had registered their lowest-ever Test score of 36. Nonetheless, a spirited Indian team staged a remarkable comeback to win the four-match series 2-1 and retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

England vs India: Oval Test posed for a thrilling finish

In visitor's second innings, it was opener Rohit Sharma who was the top-scorer with 127 but more importantly, it was the contributions from the middle & the lower-order that helped them set a target of 368 for the hosts.

Rishabh Pant (50) and Shardul Thakur (60) added 100 runs for the seventh-wicket after captain Kohli was dismissed for 44. Some vital knocks from the tail-enders Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (24) powered India to a total of 466 before they were bundled out.

England in reply ended Day 4 at 77/0 as openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed remained unbeaten on 31 and 43 respectively.

Root & Co. still need 291 runs on the fifth and final day while India would be gunning for quick wickets in order to derail England's run chase as the Oval Test is posed for a thrilling finish.

Image: @BCCI-Twitter & PTI