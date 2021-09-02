England Vs India: Team India Dons Black Armbands To Commemorate Legendary Vasoo Paranjape

Indian cricket team donned black armbands on the first day of the fourth Test against England on Thursday for paying tribute to the well-known player and coach Vasoo Paranjape, who died earlier this week in Mumbai aged 82.

Paranjape's name was synonymous with Mumbai cricket and he served as a mentor to legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma. For a while, he was also a coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted about the same just moments before the match began.

The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9pEd2ZB8ol — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Since his passing, condolences from both past and present Indian cricketers have poured in. Sachin Tendulkar poured in his tribute, "Vasu sir, as I have always known him, was one of the best coaches I have worked with. He has been an integral part of my cricketing journey since childhood and a mentor in many ways". "He was knowledgeable, lively and had a great sense of humour. I had visited him a few months ago and he was his usual humorous self,” he added.

Vasoo Paranjape did not represent India in any format but was one of the most well-known mentors and instructors in Mumbai cricket and left a lasting impression during his tenure. From 1956/57 until 1969/70, he played 29 first-class games for Mumbai and Baroda, totalling 785 first-class runs, with a career-best score of 127 against Baroda in the 1964 Ranji Trophy. When the National Cricket Academy was established in 2000, Paranjape was among the initial group of coaches.

England vs India

India announced two changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test against England, which begins on Thursday at The Oval in London. During the toss, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur replaced Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami in the final XI. England, on the other hand, has made a few changes to the team that overcame India at Headingley. Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were unable to play and got replaced by Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.

At lunch, India were 54/3 with the top order back in the hut after some good bowling by James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. At present, the series is tied 1-1.

Image: AP