England Vs India Test: Ravi Shastri Relishes Lord's Triumph; First As Player, Now As Coach

Ravi Shastri tweets expressing the happiness of winning at Lord’s both as a player and as the Indian coach. His tweet came after India emerged as the winners in the final session of the second-test match against England at Lord’s. Ravi Shastri said that winning a match at the Home of Cricket- Lord’s is very special to him. He earlier won a test match here- India’s first win at the home of cricket- in 1986 under skipper Kapil Dev and remained unbeaten on the score of 20 while chasing a target of 134 runs to win. India won the match by five wickets on the final day of the match. India's second win at the Lord’s came in 2014 under captain MS Dhoni in a match dominated by Indian bowlers.

India's third test win at Lord's Cricket ground

To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/w341MD78y5 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 17, 2021

Coming to India’s tour of England in 2021, England were chasing the target of 272 in 60 overs on the final day. India set a target of 272 runs in the fourth innings of the match after Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stitched a record partnership of 89 not out, India’s highest partnership for the ninth wicket in England. Following this, England lost wickets at regular intervals, missing the target by 151 runs at the loss of ten wickets. The entire England batting folded just for 120 runs and handed the visitors a win by 151 runs. Having started day five as clear favourites, England were stunned by the all-around performance of the Indian bowlers.

Earlier in the first innings for India, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma top-scored with 129 and 83 runs respectively. India ended the innings at 364 after James Anderson claimed a five-for. In reply, England smashed 391 in their second innings, courtesy of Captain Joe Root’s 180 runs in 321 balls and Johnny Bairstow’s 57. Mohammed Siraj topped the bowler's chart with a figure of 4-94 in 30 overs. After the Indian top-order went back cheaply on Day four during India’s second innings, the day closed with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteswar Pujara at the crease. On the final day, England started on a high but soon saw their hopes crushing after India set a mammoth target of 272 runs in 60 overs in challenging conditions. However, India trusting their mighty bowling attack completed their job and grabbed their first win in the second leg of the ICC World Test Championship.

(Image Source: @ravishastriofc- Twitter/ @indiancricketteam- Instagram)