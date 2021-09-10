England Vs India: Twitter In Meltdown After Manchester Test Gets Called Off Due To COVID

England was all set to face India in the final Test match of the five-match Test series on Friday. However, the match was called off due to the rising Covid-19 fear in the camps of both teams. The start of the match has been the subject of speculation ever since India’s assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested COVID-19 positive. The entire Indian team returned with negative Covid-19 tests one day ahead of the match.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced more than two hours prior to the start, that following conversation with BCCI, they have decided that the fifth Test at Old Trafford has to be called off. This announcement resulted in a quick meltdown of emotions on Twitter by the cricket fans who were hoping to enjoy the exciting series decider between India and England, as India led the series by 2-1. Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting reactions after the match got canceled.

Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford, due to start today, will be cancelled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

The most notable reaction on Twitter after the news was announced was of Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Karthik took a jibe at the social media users who were confused about the match getting canceled or delayed before the announcement was made. He posted a picture from the WWE Wrestling ring, where many wrestlers can be seen involved in a ruckus. His caption to the picture was what attracted the most likes.

Everyone figuring about 5th Test on twitter 😛 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cWJeKo80XR — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 10, 2021

Man invaded the ground in the last Test at Oval

The next reaction by a user sarcastically stated the man who invaded the pitch in the previous matches, Jarvo is the reason behind the postponement of the fifth Test.

Reason behind the postponement of 5th test. pic.twitter.com/UO4g43Uzc1 — Umakant (@Umakant_27) September 10, 2021

Another user questioned the concerned authorities if the fifth Test has been canceled to stop the spread of Covid-19, then does the trophy belongs to the Indian team? He further justified his question by citing India’s lead of 2-1 over England.

One of the users in his reaction hoped that the Test was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns and not because of the restart of IPL. The user further mentioned that health should be the topmost priority, She further questioned ECB if they are planning for the match next year. She was also curious to know about the World Test Championship points.

"5th Test" canceled I hope it's because of covid concern and not because of restart of IPL Although Health should be topmost priority and what about now series win is it shared or India win by 2-1 ECB planning for match next year seriously? what about WTC POINTS — Akshata Bhosale (@AkshataBhosale5) September 10, 2021

