England Vs India: 'Unsatisfied' Skipper Joe Root Aims To Score His Fourth Century At Oval

In the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England, England’s skipper Joe Root has outshined every other batsman of both teams with scores of 109, 180, and 121 in the first three matches. England crushed India by an innings and 46 runs in the third Test, to level the series at 1-1. Even after three back-to-back hundreds in three matches, Root’s hunger for another Test century was evident during the post-match show after the third Test at Headingley.

Amazing character to fight back from a disappointing defeat - so proud of the team! Great to score a hundred on my home ground, two big Tests left starting at the Oval next week 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ABt7r11wdj — Joe Root (@root66) August 28, 2021

Root scored his 23rd Test century in England vs India series

While speaking to Sky Sports in the post-match presentation, Root said, “As a batter, you are expected to go out and score every time and I am happy I’ve managed to score a few. It’s been a while since I got a hundred in my home ground and I hope we can carry this form forwards as a team into the Oval”.

Joe Root scored his 23rd Test century and his eighth against India during the test at his home ground at the Headingley. He has scored a total of 507 runs in five innings with three centuries and one half-century in the ongoing series. Joe Root certainly eyes for another century at Oval, as his playing records at the venue suggest that he has dominated opponents while playing here.

He has scored 592 runs overall after playing seven Test matches at an average of 49.33 and managed to score two centuries in the process at Oval. Meanwhile, both of the centuries by Root at the Oval have come while playing against India with the best score of 149 not out. The 30-year-old would look add to another century to his total tally of 274 runs against India at the venue.

By scoring his third century of the series Joe Root became the sixth batsman in the world to hit four-Test Centuries against India in a calendar year. He has entered the list of top-runscorers against India in Tests by scoring a total of 2,247 runs so far. The list is currently topped by former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting with 2,555 Test runs against India with Root being placed in fourth place. When he comes out to bat for England in the fourth Test match, Root would be looking to continue his purple patch and prevent the Indian team to go 2-1 in the series.

(Image Source: Sky Sports- Twitter/ AP)