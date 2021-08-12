England Vs India: Virat Kohli & Co. Gear Up For English Challenge At Lord's For 2nd Test

India and England will lock horns today (August 12) in a highly-stake encounter in the second Test match at Lord's. Both teams will be raring to go 1-0 up in the five-match series after the first Test ended in a draw due to bad weather. It seems the Virat Kohli-led side is prepared to take on the hosts in the second match. The BCCI on Thursday shared a video of Indian players participating in an intense training session before the second Test match. The video shows Indian players training hard at the Lord's cricket ground ahead of the match.

The video begins with Team India players entering the historic Lord's Cricket Ground for their training session. While the batsmen could be seen working hard in the nets, the bowlers continued to bowl long stints. "Preparations done #TeamIndia geared up for the 2nd #ENGvIND Test at Lord's," the BCCI wrote while sharing the video on social media. The post has garnered more than 34,000 views since being shared online a couple of hours ago.

Injury blows threaten England, India

Both teams have been dealt with massive injury blows ahead of their second Test match. While Team India has lost the services of Shardul Thakur as a fast-bowling all-rounder, England will miss its veteran pacers in the form of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. In Team India's starting XI from the last game, Ravichandran Ashwin or Ishant Sharma is likely to replace Shardul. While Ashwin can bat and bowl, Ishant, like Shardul, is a quick bowler who could be involved depending on the pitch at Lord'sIn place of injured Broad and Anderson, England could select Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, or Moeen Ali.

India had the chance to win the first match of the series at Trent Bridge until the rain came to the rescue of the home team which did not have a great match for most sessions of the game. The England batting lineup was bowled out twice by the Indian bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a total of 9 wickets which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. India needed 157 runs to win on Day 5 but bad weather never allowed players to take the field and the match was declared a draw.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

