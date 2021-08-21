England Vs India: Virat Kohli Signals Mohammed Siraj As James Anderson Walks Out To Bat

The recently-concluded second Test match between India and England saw the visitors register an emphatic 151-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The Test match at Lord's witnessed everything, including grit and determination and outstanding performance in all three departments i.e. batting, bowling, and fielding.

At the same time, both teams did not shy away from playing mind games on the field either, and now, in a recent video, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj are seen having a discussion when James Anderson walks out to the pitch to bat.

England vs India: Kohli & Siraj team up against Anderson

Team India captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were seen mocking England's number 11 batter James Anderson when he had come out to bat in the second innings of the Lord's Test match. The duo was seen pointing towards their heads (possibly signalling to bowl bouncers at the tail-ender).

Watch the video here:

England vs India: Bumrah-Anderson Fight

The second England vs India Test match at the 'Mecca' of Cricket, Lord's, also saw pacers Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson get involved in a heated exchange on Day 3 of the contest. When the Indian pacers looked to rattle the English batting lineup in their first innings, Bumrah bowled a 10-ball over to Anderson, in which he overstepped the line four times. Apart from bowling no balls, Bumrah also bowled a few short-pitched deliveries to the Lancashire cricketer who managed to save his wicket. However, Mohammad Shami clean bowled Anderson in the last ball of Day 3 and when the players were walking back to the dressing room, everyone witnessed an irate Anderson saying something to Jasprit as the latter kept smiling back.

R Sridhar explains what really happened

While speaking on senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's official Youtube channel, Team India fielding coach R Sridhar revealed what Anderson had to say to Bumrah which escalated their argument.

Sridhar revealed that Anderson told Bumrah that when everyone else was batting, he bowled at a speed of 80 to 85 mph but as soon as Anderson walked out to bat he started bowling at the speed of 90 mph. Sridhar further revealed that Bumrah while walking back to the dressing room went past Anderson telling him that the bouncers which he bowled were not intentional but the England pacer brushed him aside.