England Vs India: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Anderson Gets KL Rahul, Pujara & Indian Skipper

After a lengthy wait, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has won a toss. He decided to bat against England in the third Test match at Headingley. Before this, Kohli had lost 8 tosses. India playing XI is unchanged for the third test, who lead the series 1-0.

After the toss, Virat Kohli said that he was surprised that he had won (the toss). He had said that the pitch looks firm and runs on the board will be crucial. About his batting, Kohli said that he will try to make an "impact for the team with the bat."

"It is all about handling pressure at the highest level. It is the toughest place to bat for the openers, and KL and Rohit have done a good job," he said.

Meanwhile, social media platforms are flooded with memes as Kohli has finally won the toss in England. A Twitter user said, "Forget 1983, 2007, or 2011. This toss which is won by Kohli is bigger than any World Cup."

Forget 1983, 2007,or 2011 This toss which is won by Kohli is bigger than any World Cup#ENGvIND — Megha Chavan 🇮🇳 (@MeghaChavan17) August 25, 2021

"Doctor Strange and Peter Parker messed up the timeline and multiverse yesterday, and today Virat Kohli has won the toss Exploding head," another one tweeted.

Doctor Strange and Peter Parker messed up the timeline and multiverse yesterday, and today Virat Kohli has won the toss 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iAUYKlRv5c — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ‎४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 25, 2021

Root looking at the coin after Kohli wins the toss😆 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/en3zQ5SCh1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 25, 2021

Kohli entering the dressing room after winning the toss pic.twitter.com/00KR5MsSmW — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) August 25, 2021

England vs India: Eng make early roads with Anderson's three

After the masterclass at Lord's, KL Rahul was out for a duck in Wednesday's match. After a few inswingers, James Anderson went for a little wide delivery. KL Rahul went for it and got a healthy edge, giving an easy catch to Jos Buttler. Cheteshwar Pujara's was out on Anderson's outswinger in the fifth over. At 21 runs, Virat Kohli also became a victim of Anderson's fuller delivery.

Notably, this is India's first match at Headingley when the Men in Blue won by an innings and 46 runs against England in 2002. In that match, Rahul Dravid was the player of the match.

Headingley Test: Playing XI

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj