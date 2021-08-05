England Vs India: Visitors On Top As Hosts Bundled Out For 183 Runs In The First Innings

After a dismal show at the WTC final, Jasprit Bumrah led team India's pace attack from the front at Trent Bridge, Nottingham as they bowled out the hosts for just 183. Wednesday marked the opening day of the India's first of five match test series with England.

Some brilliant bowling by India

India's bowling attack gets more and more destructive every time it steps on the field and the first day of the Trent Bridge test reflected just that. England scored 77 runs in 25.2 overs bowled in the afternoon session for the loss of two wickets, after scoring 61 in the first session. Skipper Joe Root had given considerable momentum to England's batting only before Shardul Thakur came to India's rescue. Root having scored a well made 64 was trapped in front by a brilliant outswinger by Thakur. Mohammed Shami too was in top form today as he picked up three wickets and conceding only 28 runs in his 17 overs. However, Jasprit Bumrah was back to his best after a lean patch, claiming 4 crucial wickets for just 46 runs. The pitch had enough for the pacers in the first hour of play with the ball moving around. Having reached tea at 138 for four, England lost their remaining six wickets for just 45 runs in the day's third and final session.

'Relatively' new faces but same result

With India going in with four pacers, Shardul Thakur came into the side but the one spinner picked was Ravindra Jadeja, who didn't bowl in the first session. Dropping premier spinner R Ashwin was a big call as he had been well prepared for the series opener with him even playing a preparatory county game. It did not really matter for the Indian side as the bowling yet again displayed its clinical nature. India ended the day with a steady 21 runs for no loss in 13 overs. Tomorrow, the men in blue will be going for their turn with all guns blazing as opener Rohit Sharma will take charge with KL Rahul at the other end. This five match series will stretch for the entirety of August till the second week of September.

Image: BCCI/Twitter